Missing Teen – Shyan Charles; Heyse Celine – Found; Damion Charles Surrenders

Missing Teen – Shyan Charles

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Shyan Charles, 13 years old, Student of Mont Tout, St. George. She is slim built, dark in complexion with scars on either side of her forehead and over her mouth.

Shyan left her home on Tuesday 19th December 2023, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, short blue jeans pants, and a pair of yellow and black Nike slippers.

Anyone seeing Shyan Charles or has any information regarding her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact South St. George Police Station – 444 4454, Police Emergency – 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Heyse Celine – Found

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public and the media for their assistance in locating Heyse Celine, a citizen of France.

Miss Celine was located today, Wednesday 20th December 2023 at Birchgrove, St. Andrew.

Damion Charles Surrenders

Damion Charles of Victoria, St. Mark,who was wanted by police, turned himself in at the Criminal Investigations Department, today, Wednesday 20th December 2023.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the public and the media for their continued cooperation and support.