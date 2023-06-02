Missing Teen – Zackim Phillip; Missing Person – Cuthbert Mark Not Yet Found; Wanted Man – Dwayne Mc Donald Still Wanted; Man Charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, Remanded

Missing Teen – Zackim Phillip

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Zackim Phillip, (alias “Pamole”) 16 years old, Student of Concord, St. John. He is about five feet eight inches in height, slim built and brown in complexion with black hair.

Zackim left his residence on Thursday 1st June 2023, and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing Zackim or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Criminal Investigation Department at 440 3921; Police Emergency at 911; Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Missing Person – Cuthbert Mark Not Yet Found

Police continue to seek assistance of the general public in locating Cuthbert Mark, 51 years old of Belmont, St. George. He is approximately six feet three inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with a bald head.

Mr. Mark left home on Monday 15th May 2023, and has not returned since. He was last seen by relatives wearing a sport t-shirt, short pants, and a pair of slippers.

Anyone seeing Mr. Cuthbert Mark or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 440 3921, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Wanted Man – Dwayne Mc Donald Still Wanted

Police continue to seek assistance of the general public in locating Dwayne Mc Donald, 48 years old, Businessman of Mt. Pleasant, Carriacou. He is six feet one inch in height, medium built, dark in complexion, round face, brown eyes with a bald head.

Mr. Mc Donald is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department, Carriacou for questioning in connection with the offence of Murder.

Anyone seeing Dwayne Mc Donald or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Carriacou Police Station – 443 7482/405 2463; Emergency – 911; Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: This suspect may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Man Charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, Remanded

During a search of a barrel at the St. George’s Port on Wednesday 31st May 2023, Custom Officers discovered 6.22 pounds of Cannabis which carries an estimated street value of $54, 460.00ecc. The barrel was in the possession of Jeremy David, 32 years old, Sound Engineer of Cook Hill Road, St. Andrew.

The barrel and its contents were later handed over to the police along with Mr. David, for further investigation.

As a result, Mr. David was subsequently arrested and charged with the offence of Possession of a Controlled Drug. He appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court today, Friday 2nd June 2023, where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons, pending sentencing.

Mr. David is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday 12th June 2023.