Missing Teenager – Shakquel Clarke

Shakquel Clarke

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Shakquel Clarke, 17 years old, Student of Golf Course, St. George. She is approximately five feet seven inches in height, medium built, dark brown in complexion with dark brown eyes, straight nose, thick lips, and straight hair.

Shakquel left her residence for school on Tuesday 5th December 2023, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing an orange top and a short black pants.

Anyone seeing Shakquel or has any information about her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact South St. George Police Station – 444 4454, Police Emergency – 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.