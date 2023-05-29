Missing Teens – Shenia Clarke, Phoebe St. Louis, and Dianna Ettienne

Missing Teen – Shenia Clarke

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Shenia Clarke, 15 years old, Student of Calliste, St. George. She is approximately five feet six inches in height, slim built, brown in complexion, brown eyes with a short natural hairstyle.

Shenia left her residence on Tuesday 16th May 2023, and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing Shenia or has any information about her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact the Central Police Station at 440 2244, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Missing Teen–Dianna Ettienne

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Dianna Ettienne, 15 years old, Student of Golf Course, St. George. She is approximately five feet four inches in height, slim built and brown in complexion.

Dianna left her residence on Tuesday 23rd May 2023, and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing Dianna or has any information about her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2244, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Missing Teen–Phoebe St. Louis

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Phoebe St. Louis, 15 years old, Student of Golf Course, St. George. She is approximately five feet five inches in height, medium built and dark in complexion.

Phoebe left her residence on Monday 15th May, 2023, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing her school’s uniform. Anyone seeing Phoebe or has any information about her whereabouts is kindly asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2244, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.