Mistaken Identity by the RGPF in the case of Cuthbert Mark

Missing Person – Cuthbert Mark Not Yet Found

On 4th June 2023, based on information received, the Royal Grenada Police Force released a public notice that Mr. Cuthbert Mark, who had been missing since May 15th, 2023, was found.

The RGPF hereby notifies the public that this information is incorrect and was generated based on a mistaken identity.

The RGPF sincerely apologizes to the public and especially the loved ones of Mr. Mark, for any inconvenience caused by such information.

The RGPF wishes to emphasize our commitment to finding Mr. Mark and further appeals to the public for assistance in this regard.

Source: Office of Commissioner of Police

Contact: Community Relations Department 440-3764; 405-5324