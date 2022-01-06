More European countries order mandatory vaccination to battle Omicron wave

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Anyone over 50 living in Italy must be vaccinated against Covid-19, under strict new rules introduced by the government.

The mandatory measure was introduced amid rising cases in the country, which was one of the first in the world to be badly affected by the pandemic in spring 2020.

In a statement released by the government on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: “We want to slow down the growth of the contagion curve and push the Italians who have not yet vaccinated themselves to do so. We take action in particular on the age groups that are most at risk of hospitalization to reduce the pressure on hospitals and save lives.”

Draghi argued that the new measure — effective immediately and in place until June 15 — is necessary to “preserve the proper functioning of hospitals and, at the same time, keep schools and businesses open”.

Italy has registered more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It recorded 189,109 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a record high increase since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health ministry data.

