More Grenadians to Benefit from Significant Update to Free Tuition Policy

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Government of Grenada is pleased to announce a significant update to the framework for the Free Tuition Programme Policy, making higher education more accessible to all citizens and permanent residents of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Further to the press release dated July 6 – ‘Improving Access to Education: The Removal of Tuition Fees for TAMCC and NEWLO Students’, the first phase of the Free Tuition Programme will now be accessible to all individuals who are citizens or permanent residents of the State of Grenada, provided that these individuals meet the entry requirements for their chosen institution (TAMCC or NEWLO) and programme, and have not attended either institution in the past.

This expansion ensures that more individuals have the opportunity to pursue higher education.

The amendment to the framework for the Free Tuition Programme reaffirms the Government’s commitment to providing quality education, fostering lifelong learning and developing a knowledgeable and skilled workforce.

Prospective students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply for the upcoming Michaelmas term. The Ministry of Education commits to collaborating with the institutions to facilitate the application and enrolment processes.