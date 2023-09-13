Mother Noel Charity Scholarship Announcement

St. George: The Mother Noel Charity is desirous of assisting Secondary and Tertiary level students of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique with scholarships for the 2024 Academic Year.

Eligibility:

Applicants MUST be:

Grenadian nationals.Attending secondary school, college or university full-time in Grenada.At the College or University level, they must have defined career goals;demonstrate a financial need for a scholarship (not solely based on academic achievement);

Value of Award:

£600 or EC$1,800 to assist students with academic expenses.

Application Requirements:

A completed legible scholarship application form (https://www.mothernoel.gd/_files/ugd/021ce3_a36cee41f9924a498843dd778a2e5fd9.pdf)A 250-300-word hand-written or typed essay, detailing the applicant’s career goals and financial need.A letter of reference from the principal or head of the current institution. Alternatively, letters of reference from two (2) current teachers, or one (1) current and one (1) former within the last two (2) years.Certified copy of official transcript/certificates.

Completed applications must be submitted with supporting documents to: [email protected] on or before November 30, 2023.