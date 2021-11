The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

Rastafarians have been very vocal about the decriminalisationlegalisation of cannabis in Grenada, since according to them, Grenada is one of the last countries in the region to take such a step.

Christlina John spoke with a member of the Rastafarian committee about government’s move to table a bill before parliament on Friday that will make way to answer their call.

[embedded content]



