Multi-lateral Short-term Seminars Offered by the People’s Republic of China – June and July 2023 in China

Government of Grenada in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to apply to participate in one (1) of the seminars listed in the attachments.

Applicants must be below the age of forty-five (45) years, and in good health as certified by a medical practitioner. Only four (4) applicants will be selected per Seminar by the Sponsor.

The Seminars are fully sponsored by the Government of China; however, successful applicants must cover all incidentals associated with his/her travel.

Completed and fully endorsed application package must be submitted to the DPA by email at [email protected] one month prior to the commencement date of the seminar. Kindly use the Application Forms attached.

Should you require additional information, please contact the Department of Public Administration on 440-3767.