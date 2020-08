Three residents from St. George’s North-east appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate, Teddy St. Louis today charged with the April 1 murder of Kimron Charles, alias “Greenman” of Beaulieu, St. George. The suspects – Ren Persue, 47, Plumber and Josh Cooper, 32, Mechanic, both of Boca along with Kevon Ventour, 38,…