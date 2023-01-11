Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open Loop Jamaica

Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves to United States’ Jessica Pegula during their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker).

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open.

Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Nadal is No. 2 in the ATP rankings.

No.1-ranked Iga Swiatek was named the women’s top seed on Wednesday as she looks to add the Australian Open title to the French and U.S. Open titles she already holds.

