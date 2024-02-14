NaDMA CAREFULLY MONITORS OIL SLICK OFF TOBAGO

St. George’s, Grenada: The Public is hereby notified through contact with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) in Trinidad and Tobago that there has been an incident that resulted in an oil spill, on February 7, 2024, off the shores of Tobago.

The Government of Grenada has taken steps to ensure the public is reliably informed and the appropriate actions taken to protect its shores.

Consequently, the government is currently in contact with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago through their Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ascertain the extent to which the oil slick is likely to affect Grenada.

In the meantime, the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has evoked the tenets of its oil spill hazard-specific protocol and has contacted the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) as well as other local and regional partners to assist as a precautionary measure, pending official reports.

Additionally, on Thursday, 15th February 2024, NaDMA convened an emergency meeting of the National Oil Spill Committee, a sub-committee of the National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) to brief members as well as to make the necessary preparations should any response become necessary.

NaDMA continues to monitor the situation carefully and will provide updates as necessary to the public on the true status of the situation and what actions are being taken.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Public Information Officer at NaDMA 440-8390-4: cell 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source of all disaster-related information in Grenada.