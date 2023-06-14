NaDMA to Conduct Comprehensive Disaster Management Training

St. George’s, Grenada – The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is taking a Comprehensive Disaster Management approach not only to prepare for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but for other possible hazards all during the year.

To this end, NaDMA, in collaboration with the World Bank (WB), will engage stakeholders and conduct two familiarisation exercises for two of its governance documents that were recently updated: The Hurricane plan and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) manual were recently reviewed and revised.

The sessions with staff and stakeholders will provide an opportunity for the team to become more familiar with the documents and allow for a more in-depth analysis of the functions of the users in an emergency or disaster.

On Tuesday, June 20th, NaDMA staff and other stakeholders will meet to familiarise themselves with the Emergency Operations Center manual, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Then on Wednesday, the team will meet for a similar process with the Hurricane Plan. Both sessions will be conducted at the NaDMA conference room, Morne Jaloux, St. George’s.

The document review is part of NaDMA’s efforts to strengthen its response capabilities and enhance preparedness across all sectors.

Balaji Singh Chowham, Consultant hired by the World Bank under the project, Canada Caribbean Resilient Facility (CRF), will facilitate the session. This World Bank project began in 2022 and has assisted with a Social Media Campaign for NaDMA which covered several areas of preparedness and management of hazards currently being aired by local media.

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.