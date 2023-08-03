NaDMA Undertakes One-Day Staff Development Session

St. George’s, Grenada – A one-day staff development session for the first time brought all offices of Nadma in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique to a retreat-style staff development session.

Sixteen staff members were exposed to capacity-building exercises as well as specific areas of importance for the Agency including: Emotional intelligence, customer service, telephone and computer etiquette, modes of communications, communicating in emergencies, the role of NaDMA in cyber security, and Emergency Operating Center Functions, setup, and operations.

The interactive session also aimed to expose staff members to the rudiments of report writing, Emergency shelter operations, Relief Management, and Business Continuity.

The main objective of the staff development initiative among others is to bring staff together to ensure: smooth interaction during emergencies, all categories of staff members are familiar with the overall operations of NaDMA and most importantly ensure overall preparedness for any hazard that may lead to a disaster.