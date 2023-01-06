Nailah’s Origins – SokahChella on this Sunday

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Nailah Blackman –

CARNIVAL is up and running with a number of events taking place or close to taking place. One of the main early acts of the season is set to happen this weekend at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts’ (SAPA) car park where Nailah Blackman’s Origins – SokahChella will be held.

While the event is for one day only, from 5-11 pm, there are hopes to evolve it into a Caribbean music festival, her manager Anson Soverall said. The event will see 25 artistes performing.

Iwer George, Teddy John, Drue, Father Phillis, Salty, Trevlyn and DJ Ana and Ultra Simmo are among the cast.

In WhatsApp responses to queries from Newsday, Soverall said it was a natural evolution from Blackman’s annual event.

In a 2019 interview, Blackman indicated that she had plans to evolve the show into a music festival.

Soverall said on Friday, “Origins has always been a place where you can hear different sounds of the Caribbean and see artistes not just in our genre: soca.”

The event will showcase new and upcoming talent including Sammy Jo and Tafari.

He said Origins – SokahChella will highlight Caribbean culture in its many forms: soca, dancehall, calypso, dance, art and food.

NewsAmericasNow.com