Nas Issued Classy Response To 21 Savage Saying He Is Not Relevant

Nas issued a classy to 21 Savage saying he is “not relevant” in this generation after he shared a cryptic post that indicated he was taking the high road and being the bigger person.

On his Instagram account, the New York rapper’s latest update drew many co-signing comments from fans after the rapper shared that it was all “Love.”

The rapper has been busy promoting his album Kings Disease III. While he was not nominated for a Grammy award for the 65th staging of the event, the rapper has 16 nods from the Grammys and won his first award for Best Rap Album last year after 25 years of being in the business.

Nas’ name came up this week after fans, including Kodak Black, felt that 21 Savage was comparing his numbers to Nas’ success. “He’s not relevant,” the “Knife Talk” rapper said in a Clubhouse discussion about the music scene now. He explained, “He just has a loyal fanbase and he still makes good a$$ music.”

21 Savage later clarified that he was not trying to disrespect Nas and acknowledged that he was a “legend” who paved the way for rappers like himself. Among those who criticized Nas was his rival Kodak Black, who called out Savage for getting cocky because of the album numbers on his joint album with Drake, ‘Her Loss.’

“How the f**k Nas irrelevant?” Kodak said on Instagram Live. “Ni**a smoking d**k… You crazy. Nas that boy. You trippin’,” he added.

On Wednesday, Nas appeared to respond to the melee as he shared a photo of himself with a laughing emoji and wrote, “LOVE.”

Nas has not commented on 21’s ramblings, but his fans sounded off in the comments as they co-signed his post. Most fans seem to be bashing the Atlanta rapper for the Clubhouse comment, saying he i disrespecting a legend.

Meanwhile, fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign also defended Nas and Kodak Black in a comment to TMZ. “That n****a Nas did too much to be disrespected like that,” Fivio said. He also added that he didn’t believe that Nas could ever be irrelevant as he has already accomplished legendary status.

Fivio Foreign also agreed with Kodak Black, who defended Nas and, while not calling 21 Savage’s name, said, “worry about yourself than being worried about the next man.”