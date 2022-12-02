National Prayer Vigil set for Annotto Bay, St Mary on December 11 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Plans are in high gear for the 30th staging of the National Prayer Vigil, which is to take place at Annotto Bay Baptist Church in St Mary on Sunday, December 11, starting at 6pm.

The theme for this year’s vigil is ‘Justice, Unity, Peace and Healing’.

The guest preacher will be Reverend Claude Williams, pastor of Oracabessa Baptist Church.

The St Mary Ministers’ Fraternal will be the hosts of this year’s event.

The three-hour vigil is to be comprised of praise and worship, prayers of thanksgiving, and intercession.

Prayer vigil patron, Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and Opposition Leader Mark Golding are expected to deliver messages and present scripture readings.

The proceeds from donations are to go toward the parish project, which will be the refurbishing of the computer laboratory and resource centre at Baxter’s Mountain Primary School in St Mary. New computers are also to be presented to the school.

The first national prayer vigil took place at King’s House in 1991. The vigil is intended to lead the nation in prayer for justice, peace, unity and spiritual healing.

NewsAmericasNow.com