NBA: Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks knock off Cavs 117-102 Loop Jamaica

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 in the NBA on Friday night.

The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game win streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius Garland added 20 for Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen played only 12 minutes and scored one point before leaving with a hip injury.

The Cavaliers hadn’t lost since their last visit to Milwaukee, a 113-98 Bucks victory on Nov. 16.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Utah Jazz. (AP Photo/John Hefti).

WARRIORS 129, JAZZ 118

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points to lead all five Golden State Warriors starters in double figures.

Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday.

Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon Looney contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Draymond Green scored 13 points.

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points for the Jazz, who managed just 11 assists in the first two quarters.

CELTICS 122, KINGS 104

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the NBA-best Boston Celtics pulled away for the victory.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Derrick White had 16 for Boston (15-4), which won for the 11th time in 12 games. Al Horford finished with 13 points, and Tatum had eight rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 20 points. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Davion Mitchell scored 13. The Kings have lost two straight after a seven-game winning streak.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (6) goes to the basket. (AP Photo/Darren Abate).

LAKERS 105, SPURS 94

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James scored 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, and Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the team’s first road victory of the season.

James had been sidelined by a strained left adductor. He was 8 for 17 from the field and had eight rebounds and five assists.

Davis, who averaged 31.8 points and 17.4 rebounds during James’ absence, was five points shy of his fifth straight 30/15 game.

Tre Jones had 19 points for San Antonio in their seventh straight loss. Devin Vassell added 18.

The teams will meet again in San Antonio on Saturday night.

NUGGETS 114, CLIPPERS 104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 29 points, Jamal Murray added 19 and Denver Nuggets beat short-handed Los Angeles Clippers.

Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who led by 21 at one point during the fourth quarter with a run of 10 straight points midway through the period.

John Wall had a season-high 23 points for the Clippers, who were down to 10 players with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard out due to injuries. Leonard missed his second straight game after he sprained his right ankle Monday night against Utah. George (right hamstring) missed his third straight game and Kennard (right calf) has been out the last four.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) is defended by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14). (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski).

76ERS 107, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, lifting the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to the win.

Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. It was the Sixers’ ninth straight win against the Magic.

Philadelphia played without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey because of injuries.

Franz Wagner scored 24 points for Orlando, which have dropped three straight.

Magic forward Paolo Banchero, one of the NBA’s top rookies, played for the first time since Nov. 7 after missing seven games with a sprained left ankle. He finished with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

PACERS 128, NETS 117

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 26 points, sending the balanced Indiana Pacers to the win.

Myles Turner added 23 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 20 for the Pacers. Haliburton also had 15 assists.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant scored 36 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter. Ben Simmons made all eight shots and scored 20 before fouling out in the final minute. Kyrie Irving also had 20.

Brooklyn closed the deficit to 110-107 when Durant sank a 3-pointer, was fouled and converted the four-point play. But Indiana pulled away again.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, shoots in front of Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

THUNDER 123, BULLS 119, OT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points for Oklahoma City Thunder, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime.

Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game slide. Aleksej Pokusevski scored 15 points.

The Thunder were down 119-118 when Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a 3-point attempt with 27.1 seconds remaining in OT. After an unsuccessful challenge by Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Gilgeous-Alexander hit all three free throws.

DeRozan scored 30 points for Chicago, which were coming off encouraging victories over Boston and Milwaukee.

HEAT 110, WIZARDS 107

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points, powering Miami Heat to the victory.

Caleb Martin added 20 points and Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday.

Bradley Beal’s 3-point attempt with one second left bounced off the rim.

Beal and Kyle Kuzma each scored 28 points for Washington. Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points.

Heat star Jimmy Butler missed his fifth straight game because of right knee soreness.

ROCKETS 128, HAWKS 122

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 points, and Houston Rockets rallied for the win.

Kenyon Martin Jr. and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. each had 21 points for the Rockets.

Atlanta wasted stellar performances by Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young had a season-high 44 points and Murray set career highs with 39 points and eight 3-pointers in a game where big man Clint Capela didn’t play because of dental pain.

TRAIL BLAZERS 132, KNICKS 129, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Knicks.

Simons’ 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Julius Randle had 23 for the Knicks.

SUNS 108, PISTONS 102

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Booker added 21 points.

The Suns have won three straight games and four of five.

Ayton’s putback slam on Booker’s missed layup gave the Suns a 102-97 advantage with 1:34 left. Ayton shot 11 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 on free throws. Cameron Payne added 16 points and 10 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points for Detroit, and Killian Hayes added 17.

GRIZZLIES 132, PELICANS 111

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, powering Memphis Grizzlies to the win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and three blocks for Memphis. Steven Adams, who was questionable before the game with a non-COVID-19 illness, added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 21 points. Zion Williamson had 14 points, going 6 of 12 from the field.

The Pelicans were without CJ McCollum, who sat out under the NBA’s health and safety protocol. New Orleans lost Brandon Ingram in the second quarter when he sprained his left big toe.

HORNETS 110, TIMBERWOLVES 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak.

Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets (6-14) win back-to-back games for the first time this season. P.J. Washington scored 16 points, and reserve Theo Maledon finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Edwards scored 25 points for the Timberwolves (10-9), who shot 22% from 3-point range. D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and 10 assists, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

