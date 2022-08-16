NBA YoungBoy’s House Arrest To Be Decided By Judge, Feds Appeal California Case

A judge is set to deliberate a motion filed by NBA YoungBoy’s attorneys where the rapper is seeking to be freed from house arrest in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was released from the St. Martin Parish jail in October last year after a judge granted him $1.5 million bail and permission to serve house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial in California.

The rapper had been in jail from March- October 2021 concerning his California felony case. He was released on strict conditions that he would live with a mentor to keep on the straight path. After beating that case with a not guilty verdict in late July, his attorneys filed for the rapper to be released from house arrest.

In an update on Monday, Lawyers for Workers attorney Moe Gangat gave an update on the rapper’s motion to be released from house arrest, and he also shared that prosecutors have not only opposed the motion, but they are also appealing the recent not guilty verdict.

According to Gangat, the judge held a status conference on August 15, where she said that she is not issuing a ruling right now for the rapper to get off house arrest. It’s unclear when she would give a ruling, but Gangat said that the judge acknowledged that she had received the motion filed in late July, and she has also received arguments from the prosecution opposing the motion.

The attorney did not share any detail on the reasons the prosecution is opposing the rapper’s freedom, but he said that the judge will issue a written decision “soon.”

Gangat also said that the prosecution also informed the judge on Monday that an appeal had been filed concerning the rapper’s recent not guilty verdict in California.

It’s unclear if the appeal has been filed as yet, but Gangat stated that the prosecution said definitively that it is appealing the case at the Circuit Court. Last month, YoungBoy was acquitted by a grand jury on federal gun charges. The motion by his attorney mirrored statements made by the rapper, who said that he wanted to tour the United States after the verdict.

“Since the Court authorized the defendant’s release, two key events have transpired causing a material change in circumstances,” the documents read. “First, this Court has suppressed critical aspects of the Government’s case casting doubt as to whether the weight of the admissible evidence favours the Government,” the motion read.

The motion to end the house arrest also referenced the rapper’s desire to exploit his musical career.