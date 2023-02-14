NBC Radio’s Special Report – Tuesday February 14th 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Faith Word Ministries located at Dauphine is completing work on its home for vulnerable and abused teenagers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The initiative is being implemented by the Anointed Radical Mighty Youths (ARMY), an arm of the church that deals with Youth Ministry and developmental issues.

President of ARMY, Dr. Racquel Creese said the Academy is scheduled to open on April 10th and will have the capacity to house two hundred vulnerable and abused teenagers.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

