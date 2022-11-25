NBC’s Special Report – Friday November 25th 2022

Black Immigrant Daily News

A local Violin Academy dubbed the Hearts Strings Violin Academy” is preparing to host a major showcase next month.

The event, organized by the Academy in collaboration with ASK Promotions, will see violin players of all ages from across the country showcasing their talent.

It is scheduled to take place at the Russell’s Auditorium on December 10th.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/HEART-STRINGS-LOVE-FIESTA-REPORT.mp3

