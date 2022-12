The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Central Leeward Secondary School has been performing extremely well in sports in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NBC News spoke to the Physical Education Teacher at Victoria Park yesterday where the school won the senior game in the finals of the Inter-secondary Football Championships.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CLSS-SPORTS-WARRIORS-REPORT.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com