NBC’s Special Report – Monday December 5th 2022

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority is appealing to people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to clear their Barrels and other personal effects in a timely manner to ensure that everyone can benefit from the Government’s duty-free concession.

This appeal was made by Acting Chief Operating Officer at the Port Authority, Walwyn Nichols as he reminded customers that the Government’s duty-free concession runs from November 14th to December 31st.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CLEAR-ITEMS-EARLY-REPORT.mp3

