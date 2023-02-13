NBC’s Special Report – Monday February 13th 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Culture says plans are at an advanced stage for this year’s hosting of the National School Bands Festival on March 25th.

Coordinator of Creative and Cultural Industries in the Ministry of Culture, Rodney Small, says this year patrons will continue to see growth in the program which serves as a launching pad for the nation’s plethora of young talent.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NATIONAL-SCHOOL-BANDS-SHOWCASE-REPORT.mp3

