The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

More than 200-thousand dollars in grants were presented to thirty one female entrepreneurs under the Women’s Empowerment Project, sponsored by the Government of the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Here’s more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/WEP-GRANTS-REPORT.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com