NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday November 29th 2022

A mural of the history of air travel in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was recently unveiled by The St. Vincent National Trust.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Coreas Distribution Limited Headquarters at Diamond which was this country’s first airport site.

During the ceremony Chairperson of the St. Vincent National Trust Deirdre Myers provided a history of airports in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SVG-AIRPORT-HISTORY-REPORT.mp3

Photo Courtesy: API

