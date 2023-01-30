Neil Rowe’s new representation requests documents from CoP Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The former deputy speaker of the House has changed his legal representation as he faces a rape charge.

Defendant Neil Rowe remains out on bail in the amount of $10,000 as his case before the law courts was adjourned to March 20, 2023.

Rowe is now represented by fellow Barbados Labour Party (BLP) colleague Ralph Thorne KC and former Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate for St Philip North Michael Lashley KC, as well as attorneys-at-law Sade Harris, Zudie Payne and Emerald Griffith.

Lashley told Loop News this afternoon, that he and the team have been retained and were at work on the job before today’s appearance.

“We asked for, we actually sent a letter for pre-trial disclosure since last week, to the Commissioner of Police.

“We asked for the pre-trial disclosure for all the statements pertaining to the matter,” he explained.

On first appearance, in Oistins Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Deidre McKenna, Rowe was represented by Roger Forde KC and Attorney Safiya Moore on October 24, 2022.

Rowe was not required to plead for the indictable offence. The conditions of his bail remain the same – to have no contact with the complainant.

NewsAmericasNow.com