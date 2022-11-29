Netherlands beat host Qatar 2-0 to advance at World Cup Loop Jamaica

Netherlands beat host Qatar 2-0 to advance at World Cup
44 minutes ago

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup Group A football match against Qatar, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo).

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands finished off the worst showing by any World Cup host nation by beating Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Dutch advanced to the round of 16 while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at football’s biggest event.

Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands are a three-time runner-up at the World Cup, and also finished third in 2014, while Qatar were making their tournament debut.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

