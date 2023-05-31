Never Stop Learning

Keyzia Stroude (Bars Manager, Sandals Grenada) alongside her trainees, Shonanlee Jack and Keeshana Alexander, together with Diannethea Bain (Training Director, WISH)

Pink Gin Beach, Grenada – Sandals Grenada Resort recently awarded thirteen new hospitality inductees with certificates of completion through their Hospitality Training Program (HTP).

The programme involved ten weeks of on-the-job practical exposure and theoretical customer service sessions across various departments. For 20 year- old, Sheridon James, a Cook, and past student of New Life Organisation (NEWLO), the journey was challenging but worthwhile. He shared, “coming into this, we had to adjust to the specifics of Sandals, which is a bit different from what I expected, but now at the end of it I have a better understanding and I feel more confident.”

During the programme, the trainees were also exposed to Service Excellence training offered through the West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH), giving candidates an edge in the very robust and rapidly expanding local hospitality job market

WISH Training Director, Diannethea Bain, guest speaker at the certification ceremony, advised the HTP cohort to continue learning throughout their professional journey. “This industry will give you the world of exposure and no matter your career path, there is a role for you in hospitality. Regardless, of where you are in your career, give your very best, even if your role today wasn’t part of the plan, execute it with excellence. This discipline is what will mold you for bigger and better opportunities down the road. Take the journey seriously and invest in your learning and development- it will take you far.”

Detailing further, Assistant Learning & Development Manager, Shanice Seale shared, “as young aspiring hospitality professionals, this course enabled the trainees to learn more about the fundamentals of the service experience cycle including poise, empathy, resourcefulness and customer care. Additionally, the certification from Sandals and recommendation letter from our General Manager is a bonus for their resumes. The combination of both theory and practical will serve as an invaluable asset as they continue to learn and grow.”

Eleven of this group’s participants were offered roles at Sandals Grenada Resort at the end of the programme.

Persons interested in the HTP, aged 18- 30 years can apply via email to [email protected] with the subject Application for HTP.

Newly trained hospitality stars ready to seize the opportunities ahead of them.