New Dimension Commemorates 35 Years of Music

ByLincoln Depradine

St George’s – Calypso competition in Grenada pays tribute to major contributors to the artform, such as the late musician Dr Trevor Friday and calypsonians Pappitette and Melody. The idea of naming the national panorama competition after someone – raised in the past by some – resurfaced Wednesday evening at an event of reigning senior national panorama champions Nexa New Dimension.

Dimension pan musicians, supporters, Grenada Steelbands’ Association (GSA) and Spicemas Corporation officials, politicians and other community members, had gathered to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the founding of New Dimension at an event that included speeches and awards’ presentation.

Among the speakers and award presenters were GSA’s president Victor Ashby and public relations officer Derrick James; MP for the Town of St George, Peter David; Attorney General, Senator Claudette Joseph; and Alwyn “Swallow’’ Francis, a longtime New Dimension management official, who outlined the history of the band, beginning with its formation in 1988.

However, the ceremony afforded speakers an opportunity to delve into broader issues of the pan movement, including recognition and commendation to veteran musician James Clarkson, who was in attendance.

Clarkson, who has performed locally and overseas, including with Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra, is also an ex-leader of the Royal Grenada Police Force Band and has been arranger with Republic Bank Angel Harps for more than 50 years.

MP David urged the Grenada private sector to invest more in the pan movement, and also called for the “Back Street’’ area of Melville Street to be formally assigned for use by community members, including New Dimension pannists and athletes of the Honved sports club.

GSA PRO James paid tribute to former Dimension arranger David “Peck’’ Edwards, whose wife Sonia attended the commemorative event. She was presented with an award in her late husband’s honour.

Edwards, who died in July 2020, devoted more than a half-century to the development and promotion of Grenadian culture, particularly steelpan music.

His steelband journey started in the early 1970s as a member of the Berec City Symphony. He later joined Carib City New Tones as the in-house arranger.

Edwards, too, was a founding-member of New Dimension and one of Grenada’s most successful arrangers, leading Dimension to several panorama victories. He was succeeded as arranger of New Dimension by Cordel Byam.

A former steelpan officer with the Ministry of Culture, Edward also served as GSA president and briefly arranged for Suzuki Pan Wizards and Rainbow City All Stars.

Edwards was appointed a Grenada Cultural Ambassador in June 2011.

GSA’s James, in congratulating New Dimension on its 35th anniversary, also called for the national panorama competition to be named after David “Peck’’ Edwards.