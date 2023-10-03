New Envoy in Brussels presents Letters of Credence to the King of Belgium

Presentation of Credential – Ambassador with King Philippe

St. George: On September 27th, 2023, Mr. Raphael Joseph presented his Letters of Credence to King Philippe, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada to the Kingdom of Belgium.

During exchanges with the Belgian Monarch, Ambassador Joseph used the opportunity to convey greetings from Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Cecile La Grenade and Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell, on behalf of the Government and people of Grenada. He also expressed the desire of Grenada to further strengthen relations with the Kingdom of Belgium.

Against that backdrop, he highlighted areas in which Grenada may wish to seek the cooperation and collaboration of Belgium. In keeping with the priorities of the transformation Agenda of the Government, Ambassador Joseph mentioned the Health, Education, Agricultural and Energy Sectors. Development of the Creative Economy, as a new economic frontier of the country was also discussed.

The King assured Ambassador Joseph that Belgium welcomes the opportunity to assist in anyway it can.

Ambassador Joseph brings to his new post, a wealth of knowledge and experience in Diplomacy, International Relations, Negotiations and International law.

Ambassador Joseph