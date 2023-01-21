New home for Youth Advance Corps by year end Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Barbados Youth Advance Corps [BYAC] will have a new home by the end of 2023, or before then.

This was revealed by Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith during the Passing Out Parade of the BYAC on Friday January 20 at Paragon, Christ Church.

“We are in the process of fast-tracking the construction of a home for the Barbados Youth Advance Corps and I fully expect that by the end of this calendar year if not before that we will be moving into a new home just down the road where you came up this afternoon,” he told the 182 trainees.

The chosen site is near Paragon and that would mean the young trainees would be able to see their elders at the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service and the Regional Security System, where police officers train as well. Hopefully, this would further motivate them whether consciously or unconsciously on graduation to pursue one of these career paths.

Deniqua Yorke, Kayla White and Tamia Reece became bestfriends while enrolled in the BYAC

He also revealed that as they work to grow the BYAC, the target for the next calendar year will be 1,000 trainees.

“Our target for that residential and our target for that calendar year is 1,000 trainees during that period, 250 per cohort.

“You would have seen what is happening here with this particular one, we are expecting to do 1,000 over a period of a year,” stated Minister Griffith.

