New leadership at T. A. Marryshow Community College

As the T. A. Marryshow Community College continues to grow and evolve, we are pleased to announce new leadership roles at the institution. On January 1, 2024, the College Council appointed Dr. John N. Telesford to the post of Acting Principal for a period of 7 months. This became necessary as the incumbent Dr. Ronald Brunton, who served for just over 2 years, tendered his resignation. Additionally, Mrs. Marva Bowen-Neptune was appointed to act as Deputy Principal, with oversight for Administration and Human Resources.

The Council welcomes Dr. Telesford and Mrs. Bowen-Neptune to their new roles and extends wishes for their success, as TAMCC seeks to transform and align its strategies with the transformative agenda of the Government of Grenada. The Council also thanks Dr. Brunton for his service and wishes him success in his new endeavors.