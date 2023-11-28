NEW NATIONAL PARTY EXPRESSES CONCERN

The New National Party expresses grave concern over the recent actions of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall regarding the Samoa Agreement. It has come to light that from the Prime Minister own Facebook page, contrary to their statements in yesterday’s press conference, the Samoa Agreement was indeed signed by Grenada’s Resident Ambassador in Belgium on Wednesday. This action directly contradicts the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister’s claims of not being rushed into signing this significant agreement, which outlines the future relationship between the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) for the next two decades.

This revelation not only undermines the trust of the Grenadian people but also raises critical questions about the integrity and transparency of our current government. If the Prime Minister was unaware of such a crucial decision being made on the international stage, it points to a worrying lack of control and communication within his administration. On the other hand, if this was a deliberate decision to mislead the public, it represents an unacceptable breach of honesty and duty owed to the citizens of Grenada.

The New National Party demands immediate clarification from Prime Minister Mitchell and Minister Andall. The people of Grenada deserve a government that acts with integrity and transparency. We call on the Prime Minister to address this matter publicly and take necessary steps to restore trust and accountability in his office.The New National Party stands firm in its commitment to the people of Grenada and will continue to advocate for a government that upholds the highest standards of honesty and responsible governance.