New Principal Nursing Officer Appointed After Position Sat Vacant for Seven Years

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 25, 2023 (SKNIS): Mrs. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw has been appointed as the new Principal Nursing Officer (PNO) in the Ministry of Health, filling the important position that was vacant for the past seven years.

Dr. Bradshaw is a highly motivated, committed, dedicated and knowledgeable healthcare professional and Nurse Educator and Administrator with a combined experience of over 30 years in general nursing, midwifery and nursing education.

She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing Education. She also completed a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at Walden University. Dr. Dennis-Bradshaw recently held the position of Dean, the Division of Health Sciences, at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

Dr. Dennis-Bradshaw believes that “Leadership in nursing at the various levels is central to health system development.” It is her intention as the new Principal Nursing Officer to actively support and enable improvements and facilitate seamless, accessible and equitable service for all stakeholders through policy and quality improvement which would redound to better patient experiences and improved healthcare outcomes.

