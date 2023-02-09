New signboard erected in Region 3 beautifies environment

Black Immigrant Daily News

Commuters leaving West Coast Demerara for East Bank Essequibo are now greeted with a signboard that depicts picturesque images of Guyana’s flora and fauna, as well as a new ‘Welcome to East Bank Essequibo’ sign.

The signboard also sports a backdrop of the ‘One Guyana’ logo, a symbol of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s inclusive social contract with Guyanese.

The sign was unveiled on Wednesday evening

Speaking at an unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar said the signboard is a testament to the PPP/C Government’s efforts to enhance the aesthetics of the country.

He noted that while Guyanese can expect similar creative signs in other parts of the country that demarcates communities, efforts to curb destructive acts by unscrupulous persons will not be taken lightly. “We are seeing vandalism happening and we are taking it very seriously,” the Minister related.

Further Indar related that the initiative came to fruition through a collaboration with the private sector, that designed and financed the region’s latest attraction.

Businessman Vishal Ambikar whose idea it was to build the structure, said it is a gesture of support for President Ali’s efforts to bring Guyanese together through his ‘One Guyana’ initiative. Bardon Construction’s proprietor, Retesh Singh provided the materials and Big Signers delivered on the artistic design of the signboard.

Since August 2020, the Dr Ali-led Administration has placed immense focus on beautifying the environment and creating safe spaces throughout the country that promote family-centred recreational activities. Many of these projects are spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady under the National Beautification Campaign, with the technical support of the Ministry of Public Works.

NewsAmericasNow.com