New video possibly shows missing Lucian toddler struggling in the sea Loop Barbados

Investigators in St Lucia have obtained additional video footage from a popular bar at the Soufriere Beach Park, showing what is believed to be three-year-old Aiden Dolor in the sea, struggling to remain above water.

Footage pulled earlier from a different location captured Aiden heading towards the Humming Bird Beach Park around 5:30 pm on January 21.

“From the footage, we saw the child struggling in the water. He then went under but never came back up,” a family friend told Loop News.

Aiden Dolor is non-verbal and autistic.

He was reported missing on Saturday after he failed to return from washing his hands after playing with his brother.

A massive search for him was mounted as relatives hoped for his safe return. However, relatives of the three-year-old are losing hope considering the video footage which was obtained on Tuesday.

It seems on Saturday, he was sighted multiple times by members of the community who never thought that young Aiden was wandering away from home and needed assistance.

