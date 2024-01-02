NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS

ByDr. Basil Springer

“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

Shortly before I moved to Trinidad 10 years ago, I was invited by a colleague to attend a seminar coordinated by a Barbadian life coach who offered a free 30-minute introductory consultation. At the time, exploring the use of life coaching services was not on my agenda, but I kept her business card.

When I arrived in Trinidad there were many changes to my lifestyle: a different social environment; commitment to a new personal relationship; operating in a contrasting, albeit favorable, economic space; challenges of work-life balance; and consulting professionally in a virtual environment. It did not take long before the potential value of life coaching came to mind.

I consulted my Rolodex, accepted the complimentary offer and quickly hired the life coach to help me with the transition. I was familiar with business mentoring since it is integral to my professional consulting activities, but I was unfamiliar with the field of life coaching.

The skills and methodology the life coach employed were most impressive. In particular, the program introduced me to the practice of positive affirmations of abundance in the spiritual, intellectual, physical, relationship, financial and business aspects of my life.

Having experienced its benefits, I can now conclude that not only did life coaching help me to transition more smoothly to my new lifestyle, but I am also now convinced that life coaching and business mentoring services should be twinned in my consulting business and called “Shepherding Services” to guide young entrepreneurs along the journey to business success.

As a result, the 3M Shepherding model (Metamorphosis of business ideas; Management of entrepreneurial mindsets and business systems; and Money through an equity fund) has been enhanced accordingly.

I am often asked about the importance of New Year resolutions in both the business and personal arenas. As we approach the end of another year, it’s a perfect time to reflect on this topic and its relevance to our journey towards success and fulfillment.

In the spiritual realm, our resolutions might involve dedicating time to meditation, prayer or other forms of spiritual nourishment. This strengthens our inner peace and resilience, qualities that are invaluable in both personal and professional contexts.

Intellectually, we might resolve to learn something new or challenge our minds in novel ways. This could be through reading, taking courses or engaging in stimulating discussions. Intellectual growth keeps us sharp and adaptable, which is essential in the ever-changing business landscape.

Physically, resolving to maintain or improve our health is crucial. This might mean regular exercise, a balanced diet or adequate rest. A healthy body is the foundation upon which we build our daily productivity and long-term achievements. I’m grateful that my grandson has just given me a plan for geriatric health.

In terms of relationships, we might focus on nurturing and strengthening the bonds with those around us – family, friends, colleagues and business partners. Healthy relationships are a cornerstone of a fulfilling life and a prosperous career.

Financial resolutions could involve better budgeting, investing, finding ways to increase our income, or pension planning. Financial stability and growth enable us to focus more on our other goals without the nagging anxiety of financial insecurity and budgetary constraints.

Finally, in the business aspect, our resolutions should employ the 3M Shepherding model. The business world is dynamic, and staying ahead requires a commitment to continuous learning and adaptation.

Collectively, when we embrace these resolutions, we not only improve ourselves; we also contribute to the growth and improvement of those around us. Our collective resolutions can create a ripple effect, leading to broader societal and economic growth.