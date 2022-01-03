NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS

As 2021 closes its doors and 2022 prepares to commence many reflect on the past and are looking forward to a new beginning.

While covid 19 still proves to be a challenge that will remain with us for the New Year, traditions such as New Year resolutions are still expected to be alive.

GBN team took to the streets of St. George to find out what are some of the resolutions and hope for 2022.

[embedded content]

Facebook Comments