New York Drill Rapper 22Gz Arrested & Charged with Attempted Murder

Rapper 22Gz was arrested earlier this week and has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The information has also been confirmed by the New York City Department of Corrections website, which states that the Brooklyn Drill rapper was taken into custody after landing at John F. Kennedy airport. That was on Sunday, June 12, and his bond was set at $500,000.

22Gz, whose real name is Jeffrey Alexander, faces charges from a March shooting inside a Marine Park, Brooklyn party. That information is according to the New York Post, which also stated that it is believed a 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot.

Following the incident, the victim provided a description of the suspect to NYPD officers before being taken to Brookdale University Hospital for medical treatment.

According to police reports, the 24-year-old rapper has been charged with second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. The “King of NY” rapper was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court yesterday, June 13. He’s expected to be out on bail soon as he will more than likely post bond with the help of a bondsman.

This is not his first skirmish with the law, and back in 2017, 22Gz was accused of killing a man during a fight over a parking spot in Miami Beach. The charges were eventually dropped, but not until after he served several months in jail before being released.

Then again, in 2018, he was slapped with numerous charges after being found with a taser and a large quantity of weed in a Brooklyn basement. He faced charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, and criminal trespassing.