New Zealand Scholarship Announcement

For (academic year, 2024)

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean (OECS) States Commission, and in collaboration with the Government of Grenada extends an invitation to Grenadian nationals to apply through its aid programme, for postgraduate study programmes commencing in 2024.

ELIGIBILITY:

MUST be a Grenadian citizen MUST be between the age of 18 and 40 years of agebe in good physical and mental health and free of contagious diseasesMUST contribute to Grenada’s social or economic development for at least two years after completing their scholarship study.

Interested individuals can access more information on this scholarship via:

https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/en/new-zealand-scholarships-forinternational-tertiary-students/

AREAS OF STUDY:

Climate Change & Resilience – Climate Change & the EnvironmentFood Security & AgricultureRenewable EnergyDisaster Risk ManagementGovernance related to the above subjects

https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/en/new-zealand-scholarships-forinternational-tertiary-students/3-study-subjects-we-recommend-for-yourcountry/caribbean-qualifications-and-recommended-subjects/

N.B: Preference is given to applicants who can clearly describe on their application form, how they will improve Grenada’s social and economic development after completing their scholarship.

HOW TO APPLY:

https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/en/new-zealand-scholarships-forinternational-tertiary-students/apply-online-for-a-new-zealand-scholarship/

APPLICATION DEADLINE:February 28, 2023

All applicants MUST submit (1) One copy of ALL required documents to Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education no later than March 1, 2023.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development

Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]