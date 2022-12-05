NHC tracking rare December tropical disturbance in central Atlantic Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

A large area of low pressure is showing signs that it could develop into a tropical cyclone.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the system, which is located in the central subtropical Atlantic, is about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and it is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some

subtropical characteristics while it drifts north-eastward during the next few days. By Thursday night or Friday, however, the low is expected to move over cooler waters, ending its chances of becoming a subtropical cyclone,” NHC said.

This news comes as a surprise to many since the 2022 Hurricane Season ended on November 30.

A total of 14 named storms developed in 2022.

Scientists have warned that the development of tropical cyclones outside of the hurricane season could become a frequent occurrence in the future due to climate change.

NewsAmericasNow.com