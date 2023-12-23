Nicki Minaj Admits She’s Inspired By A Lot Of Female Rappers

Nicki Minaj shares there are a lot of female rappers she is inspired by without dropping any names.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper says quite a few new rappers inspire her as she addresses the perception that she dislikes all female rappers she hasn’t collaborated with. While on the Joe Budden show, Nicki Minaj spoke about being inspired by past and present rappers and said even the rapper she doesn’t “f**” with is inspired by.

The rapper has been dogged by the negative perception that she does not like women who are talented and could rival her, even though she is currently the best female rapper of this generation.

Nicki Minaj’s public beef with Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B has been damaging to her reputation as many fans of those artists regard her as a ‘hater.’

The Trinidadian rapper revealed last week that a famous rapper declined to appear on her album, citing the reason being that Nicki did not like her. Nicki Minaj is, however, countering that perception as she claims that she is inspired by female rappers, including those whom she doesn’t deal with.

“There’s a lot of female rappers that I really really actually love like as an artist and as a person, and what I don’t want this to turn into, honestly even though I like being funny and stuff, I don’t want this to turn into like the bashing of female rappers so let me reel back for a second because it’s female rappers right now that are even inspiring me. I’m like, oh oh, so let me make sure I say that. Even their delivery and cadence and flows, and I’m like, woah! You know what I am saying, and girls that I like as a friend, so I don’t want to make it seem like that,” she said.

She continued, “The women that inspired me before and the girls that I like that are now inspiring me, but so I just want to make sure that I got that clear so when I say stuff about rappers and female rappers, I’m not talking about the female rappers that I f**k with, and that’s the truth, and I’m keeping it all the way real.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Ny9sALu6v/

In other parts of the interview, Nicki Minaj also mocked Spotify and critics who claimed that her music only did well when competing with others.

Her album is the top-selling hip-hop album for first-week sales for a female artist, with 282k album units sold. It’s also the third highest-selling album behind Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs‘, selling 402k in first-week album sales, and Travis Scott at No. 1 with ‘Utopia’ selling 496k in first-week sales.