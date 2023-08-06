Nicki Minaj Checks Lil Uzi Vert Over “Pink Tape” Project

Lil Uzi Vert says the Queen of the Barbs, Nicki Minaj, called him over his decision to name his latest music release Pink Tape.

The color pink and the use of the work in music are credited to Minaj, who has maintained a Barbie aesthetic with her ground-breaking album Pink Friday embodying the theme. In a GQ interview, Lil Uzi Vert, who goes by the pronouns they/them, says that Minaj only hopped onto his project after they had a call about the title of the project.

Nicki Minaj appears on the song “Endless Fashion,” which is currently on heavy rotation thanks to her super large fan base. However, according to Uzi, he had not contemplated having her on the track, and the collaboration only took place because Nicki felt that Uzi had overstepped into her brand, which led to her calling him about it.

“Nicki hit me up like, ‘How you going to drop an album called Pink Tape and you know pink is my thing?’” Uzi recalled the conversation.

He added, “I was like, ‘Oh, no. You right. I’m going to send this over right now.’ And I sent it to her right there.”

Nicki Minaj is currently running the scene with the biggest song out right now- the Barbie movie soundtrack, which features Ice Spice.

In the meantime, “Endless Fashions” has 4.5 million views on YouTube, while the Barbie soundtrack has 52 million views. That latter is not surprising as Minaj’s entire career has been promoting herself as a Barbie. Her day-one fans can attest to her bringing pink back in style with her Mac lipstick deal and the pink outfits in her music videos.

In the meantime, Nicki has promised fans another fire project with Pink Friday 2 set for release later this year.