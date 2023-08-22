Nicki Minaj Denies Making This Statement About Drake Collab

Nicki Minaj is not giving fans any hints when it comes to new music, as many speculate that she will appear on his For All The Dogs LP to be released soon.

The LP has not been given a definite release date, but fans are speculating that the project will be released on Friday, August 25. Earlier this month, at his Detroit tour venue, Drake revealed that he and Nicki Minaj have been in the studio working.

“I’m cooking this album for you and Imma give away one thing off the album tonight cause I got a lot of love for Detroit,” the Toronto rapper said, adding, “Imma have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

Now, fans’ excitement began to build over the weekend after a page on Tik Tok claimed that she said she was going to be on the LP.

The page said Nicki Minaj responded to a fan asking about the collab and said, “I’m sure you’ll hear about that soon enough but I should tell you be afraid, be very afraid.”

However, the rapper denied saying such a thing later on her Twitter account as the post picked up steam.

“I never said this. Y’all do this just for me to comment this?” she tweeted in a reply.

Now, Drake was not very specific as to whether he and Nicki are cooking new music for his LP or her ‘Pink Friday 2’ album, which is set for release later this year in October.

The two artists are both young money alums and have worked together on tracks like “Moment 4 Life,” “Make Me Proud,” “Only,” and “Truffle Butter” with Lil Wayne.

Their last collaboration was “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne, which was released on her album ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ in 2009, marking almost 14 years since their last collaboration!

On Monday, fans of Nicki Minaj went wild as they speculated that the two artists are to release new music, but the artist has remained tightlipped on confirming or denying the collab happening this week.