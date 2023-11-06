Nicki Minaj Tamed Her Fans, Says “Never Threaten Anyone on My Behalf”

Nicki Minaj has called on her fanbase, the Barbs, to desist from attacking anyone in her name as she prepares to roll out her long-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.

The rapper posted a lengthy post on her Instagram Story on Sunday night that urged her fan base to stay focused on her upcoming album.

“Dear Barbz, be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf,” the open letter read. “Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest, or not. I don’t & never have condoned that. We have an amazing album right around the corner 12/08/2023. It feels so surreal & euphoric. Wishing you blessings on blessings.”

It remains unclear why the artist cautioned her fans, but it’s widely known that her fanbase is not only protective but defensive of the rapper and has gone to lengths to instigate beef with other rappers and their fan bases.

Regularly, her fans and those of rapper Cardi B– the Bardi Gang would engage in continuing beef on social media. A video surfaced at the end of last month showing a group of persons claiming to be Barbz attacking employees of a fast food restaurant.

In the video, the person recording is heard saying, “Barbz run sh*t,” while urging that a woman also attack the restaurant managers. He’s also heard rapping lyrics from one of Minaj’s songs and also offered free drinks to passersby of the restaurant. It’s unclear where the incident occurred and whether an arrest was made.

In the meantime, social media users also reacted to Minaj’s post. “Finally the Barbz can grow up! And realize just cause you Stan for someone doesn’t mean u threaten or fight like they ya mother it was never that deep n I learned that the hard way from experience n made me not wanna be a barb cause of that and for years she condone the behavior glad it shows ppl can really change im proud of u onika!” one person wrote.

“I’m a barb but sometimes you guys do too much!!!” another said. “The level of delusion needed to fight on behalf of a stranger is very scary, pls commit these people,” another person said.

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have faced major backlash after the former was seen on video issuing threats to Cardi B’s husband, Offset, following the VMAs last month. Petty was reportedly cited for breaching his probation conditions and was sentenced to home detention for the next few months.