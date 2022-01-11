Nigeria tops Egypt as Mohamed Salah struggles

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal of real quality as Nigeria won its opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt.

The Leicester striker scored the winning goal in the first half, firing his half-volley high into net after pivoting exquisitely on the edge of the box.

Considering his form in the English Premier League this season, many had expected Mohamed Salah to produce something special in his side’s opening group game.

But Nigeria managed to keep the Egypt captain quiet for the majority of the match, with the 29-year-old creating only one goal scoring opportunity of note.

The Liverpool star might have done better with his chance after being played through behind the defense with 20 minutes to go but he saw his weak effort saved by goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

