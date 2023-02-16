Nine Million dollars allocated for National Disaster Management Plan and Climate Adaptation Programme

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Nine Million dollars allocated for National Disaster Management Plan and Climate Adaptation Programme
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said just over nine million dollars is allocated this year for the National Disaster Management Risk Reduction and Climate Adaptation Programme.

Daniel said the project which started last year, will this year see work being done on several roads and bridges across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/RISK-REDUCTION.mp3

See also

A total of eighty six projects are earmarked for construction by the   Ministry of Transport and Works for this year.

NewsAmericasNow.com