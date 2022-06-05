Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Eric Holder Trial Underway With Jury Selection

Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial gets underway with jury selection.

The Crenshaw rapper family, friends, and fans are one step closer to justice. Last Thursday, June 2, the case finally got going with the beginning of the jury selection process in Los Angeles. It’s slow movement, but it’s something considering that the case has been delayed for more than three years.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019, allegedly by Eric Holder who he had an argument with outside of his The Marathon clothing store.

The suspect Eric Holder was arrested on April 4, 2019, after he allegedly shot the “Ocean Views” rapper at least ten times in front of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019.

The 32-year-old suspect is now looking at charges of one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces life in prison if convicted.

With this new development in the trial, the average time before judgment is handed down is about four weeks, according to NBC4. There is also a transcript from a previous grand jury hearing which alleges that Holder used two weapons during the shooting. The two weapons are believed to be a silver revolver and a black semi-automatic.

According to police reports on the matter, an argument broke out between Holder and Nipsey Hussle after the rapper accused Holder of being a snitch. They also allege that Holder became enraged and left the scene before returning with guns firing at the Crenshaw rapper and his friends.

“Nipsey was like, ‘Man, you know, they got some paperwork on you, you know. I haven’t read it, you know. Like you my bro, you know. Like maybe you need to take care of that, you know,’” a witness told the grand jury in 2019. Another witness alleged that Holder told the dynamic rapper after the shots were fired, “You’re Through.”

The Victory Lap rapper did not stand a chance of survival either as, according to the medical examiner, the bullets “pierced Nipsey’s lungs and severed his spinal cord.

Nipsey Hussle was just 33 years old at the time of his death.